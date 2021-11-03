Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,565 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

