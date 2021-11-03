Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.69

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.69 and last traded at $161.25, with a volume of 364885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

