Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNCE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

SNCE stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

