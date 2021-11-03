Scotiabank Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.63.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM opened at C$28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.00. The company has a market cap of C$19.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.40. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$14.36 and a one year high of C$35.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.