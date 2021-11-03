SEA (NYSE:SE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $360.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.38. SEA has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 31.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SEA by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

