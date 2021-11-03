Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

