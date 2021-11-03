Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.88.

MOH opened at $294.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $304.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.63.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

