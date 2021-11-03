Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on ONEOK, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

NYSE OKE opened at $64.07 on Monday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

