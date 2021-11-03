SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $53.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.89.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 684,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.
In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
