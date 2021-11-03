SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $53.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 684,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

