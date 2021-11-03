Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.71.

TSE SES opened at C$5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.40.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

