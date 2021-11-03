Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 6,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,572. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $671.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Select Energy Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Select Energy Services worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.