Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Insider Anthony Prentice Sells 1,620 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) insider Anthony Prentice sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $13,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

