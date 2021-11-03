Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Update

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 57,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 177.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2,501.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 52,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 94.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 274,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 133,549 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STTK traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. On average, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.