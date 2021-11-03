Shaw Communications Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

