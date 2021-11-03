Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

