Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

