Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

SHOP stock opened at $1,476.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,449.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,388.55. The stock has a market cap of $184.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

