Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of SNX opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

In other Synectics news, insider David Bedford bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

