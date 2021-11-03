Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Declines By 25.0%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.