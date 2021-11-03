Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Expands By 20.5%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BSKY stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,440,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,800,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

