Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Grows By 32.0%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 679,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,960.0 days.

Brambles stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Brambles has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

Get Brambles alerts:

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.