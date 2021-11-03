Short Interest in BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Rises By 34.4%

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRBL stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02. BrewBilt Brewing has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

