Short Interest in BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Rises By 34.4%

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRBL stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02. BrewBilt Brewing has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.32.
About BrewBilt Brewing
