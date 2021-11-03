Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Decreases By 18.0%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 92,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 484,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,834. The stock has a market cap of $154.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.76. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $18.58.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 13.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

