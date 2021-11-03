Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Drops By 22.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,027,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($2.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRBU. Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caribou Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

