Short Interest in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Expands By 34.4%

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRU opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Crucible Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

