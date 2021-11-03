Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Decreases By 27.3%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on DHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 28,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,053. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

