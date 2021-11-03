Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Decreases By 23.5%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECIFY opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

ECIFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electricité de France presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

