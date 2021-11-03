Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Drops By 18.3%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 70,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 86,946 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electromed by 27.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 322.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ELMD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 6,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,794. Electromed has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 million, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

