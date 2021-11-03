Short Interest in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) Grows By 33.8%

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORE. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $29,670,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $10,879,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $8,976,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,558,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Foresight Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

