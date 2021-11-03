Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Decreases By 21.5%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 498,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of JOB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 6,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GEE Group by 2,024.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,042,018 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,210,664 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

