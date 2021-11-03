Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Declines By 18.2%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 5,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

GOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GOL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 2,753,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.