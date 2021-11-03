Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Increases By 22.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 9,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,372. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.70. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 49.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 644.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,742 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $32,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 106.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

