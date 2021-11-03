Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Rises By 21.0%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,172. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.