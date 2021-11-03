Short Interest in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Declines By 21.4%

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.47. 168,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,404. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IDACORP by 347.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

