Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Decreases By 22.0%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

PID traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,540. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

