Short Interest in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Increases By 26.8%

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 74,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on LVTX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,189. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $50,542,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $42,903,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $5,791,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $3,436,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $3,249,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

