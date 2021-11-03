Short Interest in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Drops By 24.5%

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

LAWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $482.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

