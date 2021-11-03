Short Interest in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Grows By 26.5%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 837,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.50. The stock had a trading volume of 588,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.00. Lear has a 12-month low of $122.32 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

