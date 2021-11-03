Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Grows By 29.3%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,738. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $46.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

