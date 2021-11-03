Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Grows By 29.3%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:TIGO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,738. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $46.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
