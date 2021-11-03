Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Increases By 18.0%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,776 shares of company stock worth $785,774. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.98.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

