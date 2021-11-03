Short Interest in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Increases By 35.4%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,817,766. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

