Short Interest in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Rises By 25.8%

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after buying an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 132.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after buying an additional 471,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $24,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

