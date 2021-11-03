Short Interest in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Rises By 20.4%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PetroChina by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PTR opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that PetroChina will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 246.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.