Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Rises By 18.2%

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the third quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000.

PCI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 356,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,495. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

