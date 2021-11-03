Short Interest in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Drops By 20.7%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,684.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,013 shares of company stock worth $74,988. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 31.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Priority Technology stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,267. The stock has a market cap of $377.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.23. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

