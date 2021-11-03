Short Interest in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Decreases By 24.1%

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 343,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 867,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTPY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 68,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,070. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $988,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

