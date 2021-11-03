Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Grows By 20.1%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SMBC stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $492.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

