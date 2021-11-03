Short Interest in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Grows By 21.9%

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 27,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,169. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

