Short Interest in two (NYSE:TWOA) Declines By 22.2%

two (NYSE:TWOA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TWOA remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. TWO has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Get TWO alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TWO in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of TWO in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the second quarter worth about $285,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.