Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Declines By 23.8%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VOC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

